Ranbir, Alia, and Mouni in Manali for Brahmastra shoot

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headed to Manali for the shoot of upcoming film Brahmastra. Several photos of theirs went viral on social media as the locals gave them a warm welcome.

And today, Gold actress Mouni Roy, who is playing a negative role in Brahmastra, too reached Manali for the shooting, and before kick-starting the hectic schedule, Mouni decided to enjoy the serenity of Manali and therefore posted a video on social media wherein she is seen sporting a white sweatshirt while she tries to give her fans a glimpse of the picturesque location. Alongside the video, Mouni Roy wrote, “No winter overdues from Bombay.”

Have a look.

The film it is a fantasy trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. It has been reported that SRK will also have a cameo

