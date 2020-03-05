News

Is that Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s phone wallpaper?

05 Mar 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance has been in the buzz since the longest time. Fans love their chemistry and have picked up on yet another hint about their love. Snapped at an event yesterday, Alia Bhatt gave a sneak-peek of her phone home screen and fans cannot stop speculating that it is a romantic picture of the actress with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Since the past few months there has been a lot of speculation about Alia and Ranbir getting married in December. Speaking about the same Alia had told Zoom, 'I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.'

And while there is time for the couple to take the plunge, fans will get to enjoy Ranbir and Alia’s onscreen chemistry in ‘Brahmastra’. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is a sci-fi drama, set to hit the screens in December 4.

 SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA

 

 

