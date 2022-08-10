Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

We have some exciting news regarding that. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the lead in the film, which means he will be essaying the role of Sourav in the biopic.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 09:29
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

MUMBAI: In September 2021, former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly had announced that his biopic will be made soon and things were still in the nascent stage. We have some exciting news regarding that. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the lead in the film, which means he will be essaying the role of Sourav in the biopic.

Also Read- Netizens jokingly mock Ranbir Kapoor for his ‘Jab main jawaan tha’ comment

The shoot of the biopic will begin soon and for this Ranbir is reportedly expected to visit Sourav’s home in Kolkata, his club as well as the Eden Gardens Stadium to prep for his role. The film will be produced by Luv Films. Check out the post below;

Also Read- Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number

Other than this, Ranbir will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see this fresh pair for the first time on the big screens. Ranbir’s last film was Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt, which was a hit. RK also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna to look forward to.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- Latestly

Sourav Ganguly Indian Cricket Team biopic Ranbir Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Sanju Rockstar Luv Films Alia Bhatt Virat Kohli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 09:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: The Brars and Mongas are happy, a major twist awaits them
MUMBAI:Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Rishita and Dhara flop Shweta’s plan
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “I would like to do a negative role or a character that is more towards the grey shade”, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Munira Kudrati talks about her journey on the show, the kind of roles she would like to explore, and more
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu is shocked at what she sees in the video
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu trains hard on the cricket ground
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic
Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

Latest Video

Related Stories
Amala Paul, Nayanthara and many more South actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut
Amala Paul, Nayanthara and many more South actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images
From simple dressing to fashionista; a look at the evolution of Kajol on the red carpet
From simple dressing to fashionista; a look at the evolution of Kajol on the red carpet