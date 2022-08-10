Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic

MUMBAI: In September 2021, former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly had announced that his biopic will be made soon and things were still in the nascent stage. We have some exciting news regarding that. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the lead in the film, which means he will be essaying the role of Sourav in the biopic.

The shoot of the biopic will begin soon and for this Ranbir is reportedly expected to visit Sourav’s home in Kolkata, his club as well as the Eden Gardens Stadium to prep for his role. The film will be produced by Luv Films. Check out the post below;

Other than this, Ranbir will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see this fresh pair for the first time on the big screens. Ranbir’s last film was Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt, which was a hit. RK also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna to look forward to.

