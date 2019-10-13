Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to make you smile

Mumbai : BTown's favourite and most popular duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been signed on as the brand ambassadors for India's favourite potato chip brand- LAY'S. As part of the association the stars will be seen in LAY’S new campaign - ‘Smile Deke Dekho’ and will feature in a series of films together. The first look of the films was revealed today through a teaser on social media on the occasion of World Smile Day, celebrated recently.

In the teaser launched earlier, Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these LAY’S packs. The teaser film released by on social media captures Alia as she gives different types of smiles using LAY's packs. Ranbir who appears to join in the fun photobombs the picture with a naughty smile of his own.

Talking about his association with LAY’S, popular Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always resonated deeply with LAY’S and I’m extremely thrilled to be the face of the brand. It has seamlessly paved a way into the hearts of the young and has been a part of their fun, special and celebratory moments. The new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging is a beautiful concept and a step forward for the brand to connect with the youth. I believe that a smile goes a long way in building connections with friends and familiar people and LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho is all about the simplicity of sharing a smile.”

Expressing her excitement, leading Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt shares, “I am super elated to be on board as the ambassador for one of my personal favourite brands in the category. LAY'S is a trusted name in the snacks category and also stands for fun and light hearted moments with friends. I love the new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging and it is so much fun communicating through different smiles on the packs. A smile is infectious and carries the power to instantly uplift and change one’s mood. I am really looking forward to start off my journey with the brand creating interesting content and storytelling.”