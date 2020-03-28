News

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look stunning in this black and white sketch; check out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable and hottest couples of Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. 

The two fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir have been spotted together time and again if not very frequently, and well, when they pose for photos, fans can't seem to get enough of the duo. An ultra-pretty sketch of the duo is doing the rounds of social media. The duo seems to have been dressed up from marriage scenes they have shot at different points and oh boy, they look so adorable. 

Take a look. 

What do you think about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo? Hit the comment section. 

