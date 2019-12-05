News

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to unite for THIS project

05 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Luv Ranjan has dropped his plans of making his film with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor. But those who are waiting to see Deepika and Ranbir together again after Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in 2015, the pair will reunite for a love story directed by Luv itself.

If sources are to believed, then it a completely different project from the one that Ranjan had planned with Ajay Devgn. For whatever reason, Devgn is not doing Luv Ranjan’s film, at least not for now.

The director is going ahead with this twisted love story of Deepika and Ranbir, and it’s something that the two have not attempted before.

The one thing that we won’t see in 2020 is real-life pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a film together as now that’s a conscious decision that the actress has taken.

Well, it will be lovely to see this on-screen couple unite once again. 

