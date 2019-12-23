News

Ranbir Kapoor approached for a cameo in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi


By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become a hotbed for headlines. The newest update is that the film might not only get Deepika in a cameo but might also have Ranbir Kapoor playing a part in it and fans cannot contain their excitement already.

There are also reports doing the rounds that Ranbir and Deepika both have been approached to do a cameo in the movie but there is no confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, there are also strong reports that SLB’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor Ajay Devgn is also collaborating with him for Gangubai Kathiawadi and that makes it three special characters and appearances.

We are sure that the audiences are excited for this movie to see Ranbir, Deepika, and Alia in one frame. 

 

