Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate with ladylove Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
25 Sep 2019 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt was supposed to work together for the movie Inshaaalah, which was going to be helmed by SLB and star Salman Khan in it, but owing to some differences between the actor and the director, the movie got shelved.

Salman moved on to his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Alia will be collaborating with the director once again.  As per sources, the actress has signed SLB's Gangubhai. Now, the latest we hear is that the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor is also on board for the movie, and this will be the couple's second movie together after Brahmastra.

Well, this will be the second time Ranbir and SLB will be working together, as it was Sanjay who had launched Ranbir in the industry.

We are sure Alia and Ranbir's fans will be very excited to see them together soon, and it will be interesting to see whether this real-life jodi will be a hit on-screen.

