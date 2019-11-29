News

Ranbir Kapoor confessed he drifted apart from his mother after break-up with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, once were a couple, but later parted ways.

In a throwback interview, Ranbir opened up about how bitterly he was criticised for his much-talked about break-up with Deepika. He also added that he had a rocky relationship with his parents because of that. He stated that he found his mother and him drifting apart. Elaborating more, Ranbir reportedly said that he was very lonely during that period and was trying to connect with his parents again so that he can share stuff with them.

Many years later, Ranbir was asked if his mom was the reason behind his break-up with Deepika. He had reportedly said that his mother loves him a lot and wants him to live his own life. As far Deepika is concerned, he clarified that his mother is very fond of Deepika and that his mother was not the reason for the break-up.

Meanwhile, now Ranbir and Deepika both have moved on in their respective lives. Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir is currently in relationship with Alia Bhatt. 

