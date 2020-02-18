Ranbir Kapoor decides to go ‘SINGLE’

MUMBAI: Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), the youth-oriented fashion retailer, has announced Bollywood Actor & Style Icon Ranbir Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for their menswear brand – SINGLE, which is the fourth and the newest brand under USPLS’s umbrella. SINGLE is a young, vibrant men’s casualwear brand, which is bound to re-write the rules of men’s fashion in the country.

SINGLE’s Spring Summer 2020 collection is a great mix of fashion and comfort. The collection comprises of various t-shirt styles such as typo tees, ombre, tie and dye and pop color tees that can be teamed effortlessly with denims, joggers, shorts and easy casual shirts, that the brand has to offer. The range is vast and extremely fashion forward. The season’s campaign consists of a series of images of Ranbir Kapoor depicting the many facets of the ultimate SINGLE guy.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder and CEO, USPL said “The youngest brand in our portfolio – SINGLE speaks to young men who like to look their best without trying too hard! Known for his effortless sense of fashion, Ranbir is the ideal face for SINGLE. His style, fashion sense and personality connect with the consumers especially the youth. We are thrilled with this association and are sure that it will take the brand to newer heights!”

Elaborating on his collaboration with SINGLE, Ranbir Kapoor said, “When it comes to style – I believe comfort is key. SINGLE is a brand that embodies my sense of style and at the same time gives every man the opportunity to up their style quotient while unwittingly becoming the cynosure of all eyes. I am excited to be the new face of Single and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of young men embracing this brand.”

About SINGLE:

SINGLE is styled to appeal to the sensibilities of the young, charming, smooth and chivalrous man who loves attention. The SINGLE range encompasses Men’s Casual Wear including Jeans, Shirts, Tees and bottom wear. SINGLE will be available online at myntra.com, and offline at Shoppers Stop and Central stores across India.

About Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL):

Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd. is the only homegrown Indian company with significant presence in the multi-billion dollar fashion retail business. USPL is the only company with a diverse portfolio of fashion brands endorsed by leading celebrities from entertainment and sports industry. From clothing to accessories USPL brands widely cater to the youth of today. Founded in April 2012 by Ms. Anjana Reddy, USPL’s portfolio of leading brands includes Wrogn, the breakaway youth fashion brand for men, the face of which is Virat Kohli, IMARA, a contemporary women’s ethnic fashion brand with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ms. Taken, Kriti Sanon’s western wear line and SINGLE – a fashion forward brand inspired by the universal truth about all men that they are ‘Forever Single’.

USPL has been rapidly expanding its offline retail network across the country and the brands are available at over 1500 points of sale including 50 exclusive brand outlets.