Ranbir Kapoor to endorse Aditya Roy Kapoor’s menswear brand

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is coming up with his own brand of menswear in the market. The Malang actor is turning into a businessman. His brand would include comfortable and casual outfits for men to suit their personality, Aditya Roy Kapur claimed. So, he is now gearing up to promote his brand in the market. He has found the right man to showcase it.

He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir will endorse the brand of Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been good friends and have worked earlier in the Karan Johar produced film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani along with Deepika Padukone. Although the two do not meet often socially, they are in touch and do talk a lot on the phone.

The actors have developed a certain bond and always support each other. So, when Aditya was all set to launch his menswear brand in the market, Ranbir was quick to respond when he was approached for the same. Talking about their work, Ranbir Kapoor is doing Brahamstra with Alia, while Aditya just gave his last film Malang with Disha Patani.