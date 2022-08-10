Ranbir Kapoor gets angry on a fans, throws his phone, Here is the video

MUMBAI : No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of their favourite celebrities and want to know everything about their favourite star.

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who has always been the centre of attraction not with his movies but also for his public appearances, the actor who is now all set to be seen in the coming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors.

This particular latest video of the actor is getting viral over the internet, the actor was seen in anger mode as a fan was trying to click a selfie with him.

As we can see in this video, actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen getting angry on a fan who was trying to click a picture with him, the fan was trying to click a picture with the actor and was making few attempts, later we see the actor asking for his mobile phone and he through the phone.

This video is indeed getting some unhealthy and negative comments from the fans and audience all over the internet and the fans are saying this and this is not the way to behave with the fans.

What are your views on this latest video of the actor Ranbir Kapoor getting angry on his fan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the upcoming movies the actor will be next seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and later in the movie Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

