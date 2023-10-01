Ranbir Kapoor gets irked with mom Neetu Kapoor at a meet and greet with Raha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt held a meet and greet with the paparazzi and showed them the first picture of their new born daughter Raha Kapoor. They also made sure that there was a no photo policy on-site of baby Raha. Meanwhile, the couple were more than willing to meet each of the paps and even clicked pictures with them.

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor was also there during the photoshoot. In one of the videos from the photoshoot, it can be seen that as Neetu Kapoor repeatedly asks the photographer to bring the light closer to her, Ranbir gets irked and snaps at his mother.

Neetu keeps telling the photographer to bring the light closer, when Ranbir Kapoor gets irritated and asks her to calm down. The expression on the actor’s face changes, which makes netizens feel that he got a little upset with his mother. But what RK actually shared with his mom is best known to them.

Talking about Raha Kapoor, her pictures have not been revealed anywhere as of yet. This has definitely left Alia and Ranbir fans upset as they were eagerly anticipating to see the baby girl. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to their little doll on November 6, and two months later they had planned to bring her out in public, hence they hosted this meet with the paparazzi while requesting them to not click pictures of their daughter in public. The couple have told the paps that once their baby is 2 years old, they can click her pictures freely.

