Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has seen more highs than lows in his career which spans over 15 years. However, the actor believes that his failures have always taught him more than his success and that he's running his own race.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has seen more highs than lows in his career which spans over 15 years. However, the actor believes that his failures have always taught him more than his success and that he's running his own race.

Ranbir made his acting debut in 2007 with 'Saawariya'. He was then seen in hits such as 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Wake Up Sid!', 'Rockstar', 'Barfi!', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Asked about when did he feel he's a star, Ranbir told IANS: "My first film itself was a very big disaster, the disaster-ness was celebrated but somewhere as an actor and artiste I had a deep conviction that flops and hits won't matter to me. That gave me confidence."

"I have never felt competitive towards anybody. I have never felt that I am better or worse than anybody. I feel like I am running my own race. I feel like I have very strong views on how and what I want to do in my life, the kind of films I want to do."

"The kind of characters I want to portray and of course I am going to see a lot of failures."

Ranbir believes that "failures have always taught me more than my successes."

"Whenever your films work, I promise you the only feeling you get is 'phew!' till the next one. But when you have failure, you understand, you introspect and come to perspective."

He added: "I have had a very blessed 15 year career and I have a lot of self confidence in myself that I am the best ofcourse I don't like to put that energy out and say it but I tell myself I am the best because that keeps me going."

Before making it big as a Bollywood star, Ranbir worked behind the camera as an assistant director for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 film 'Black' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Does behind the camera experience gives more edge to an actor?

Ranbir said: "More than being in a film school, I learnt from being on a film set. When I assisted Mr Bhansali in 'Black' that one year period that taught me so much about movies. I was seeing actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji perform. I was seeing Mr Bhansali direct a movie."

That experience really "grounded" Ranbir.

He added: "I come from a little bit of a sheltered film family so going out - and Mr Bhansali is a hard task master, if you make a mistake he will reprimand you in front of everybody - I think that kind of training was important for someone like me. So, it prepared me for any failure in the world."

SOURCE: IANS

Ranbir Kapoor Saawariya Bachna Ae Haseeno Wake Up Sid Rockstar Barfi Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Bheed', has said that drawing the parallels...
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, 'The Elephant...
Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships
MUMBAI :  'Anupamaa' actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, 'Gham' and the kind of response she is...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!
non-profit initiatives to help those in need
Anushka & Virat merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need
lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes
Shocking! This Bollywood actress wanted to be a lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes
Kiara says Sidharth
Kiara says Sidharth has her 'whole heart' as he dedicates award to her
Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'
Kareena is 'so ready' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'