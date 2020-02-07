Ranbir Kapoor in Kishore Kumar’s biopic

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor has garnered a massive fan base for himself with his amazing films like Sanju, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar.

It’s been a while that Ranbir has been away from the big screen with his last outing being Sanju, which was a tremendous hit at the box office.

The actor is busy shooting for his next Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and will also be seen in Shamshera.

As per media reports, legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s life will be chronicled on the silver screen by Anurag Basu. The filmmaker has also confirmed Ranbir’s involvement in the same.

As per sources, Anurag Basu confirmed Ranbir’s presence in the film. He was quoted as saying that the Kishore Kumar biopic will happen for sure.

Ranbir and he are committed to it. But it depends on his availability and his dates. Ranbir is his first choice.

Earlier, Ranbir has played the role of a singer in Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Basu is currently directing multi-starrer film Ludo.