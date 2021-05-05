Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut match before Saawariya with this short film

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has made his strong mark in Bollywood industry with his amazing acting skills over the time, the actor is one of the handsome hunks of Bollywood and is the heartthrob of the nation, how can we forget his amazing acting stills in movies like Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Rajneeti, Barfi, Rockstar and few others.

For all the Ranbir Kapoor fans, here is the news. Did you know Saawariya was not the movie from which the actor Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut, the actor made his acting debut much before Saawariya in a short film titled Karma which was released in the year 2004.

Short film Karma was Helmed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of the legendary BR Chopra, The film Karma is based on the theme of capital punishment, and the movie also has Sharat Saxena along with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Karma" was also nominated for student Oscars. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now streaming on the YouTube channel of the Bandra film festivals.

On the work front Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra, he will be also seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It is also said that the actor is set to make his Netflix debut.

