From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?

MUMBAI:Indeed one of the most loved movies of Hollywood is Joker, and the movie which was released in the year 2019 had Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role. The movie is remembered till today for the amazing story telling and the fantastic performance delivered by the actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Over the time, we have we have seen many clips and videos which are floating all over internet which are defining and describing the performance of the actor Joaquin Phoenix. We have also seen many Bollywood actors appreciating the movie, and now the sequel of the movie Joker 2 is the talk of the town and it is one of the much awaited movies of Hollywood.

Having said that, if the movie Joker was ever made in India, who do you think had delivered justice with the character.

Ranveer Singh:

The powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood. The level of energy which is required for the character Joker is definitely seen in the actor Ranveer Singh and according to us for Ranveer Singh can be the first choice.

ALSO READ – Times when Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised

Ranbir Kapoor:

No doubt Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood industry, and the actor definitely has that charm and Innocence along with the evil side, glimpses of which we have seen in the making of the movie Animal, so according to us even he can be considered.

Ayushmann Khurana:

No doubt he is another most loved actors we have in Bollywood who is known for his versatility and different characters and we would definitely love to see the actor in a negative role so, we can imagine him playing the Joker if made in India.

Shahid Kapoor:

Indeed one of the most loved actors of B Town is Shahid Kapoor, and the actor is known over the time for his romantic charm and also his intense acting. Definitely people would love to see the actor in the negative characters and it will be a treat to watch him as the Joker of India if ever made.

Well these are the list of actors from the Bollywood industry who according to us can deliver justice with the character of Joker if we ever made it in India.

What are your views on these names and how excited are you for the movie Joker 2?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out