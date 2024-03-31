Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix. After much anticipation, viewers were hooked to the screen as the beloved show made its way onto OTT. Comedian Kapil Sharma returned with Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh, among others.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix. After much anticipation, viewers were hooked to the screen as the beloved show made its way onto OTT. Comedian Kapil Sharma returned with Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh, among others.

The guests for the first episode tonight are the Kapoor family—Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. Interestingly, they have made some revelations about themselves on the platform.

As Neetu Kapoor explained, most of the people she meets today have some interesting anecdotes about the late actor, Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor quickly added that he even yelled at a few. “80% toh ye bhi hoga wo unlog pe chillaya hoga,” said Ranbir. However, he used to scold only those he loved.

Sharing this, the Animal actor narrated an incident when he was thrashed by his father. Momma Kapoor was surprised to hear this, and as Ranbir Kapoor said, “Mujhe ekbar zor ke padhi thi,” she reconfirmed, “Padhi thi?”

Going on to narrate the incident, Ranbir Kapoor recalled, “It was Diwali puja at RK studios, and Papa was very religious. I think I was 8 or 9 years old, and I had stepped inside the temple wearing shoes. I got a smack on my head.”

Archana Puran Singh asks Ranbir if he got beaten by his mom, “Wayse (gestures with hand) kabhi nahi padhi Ranbir? Mummy se nahi padhi?” The Barfi actor goes on to reveal, “Hangar se padhi hain. Mummy used to lock me inside the bathroom.” His mom clarifies, saying, “I used to ask him to step inside and shut the door. He used to cry as soon as I would say that thinking that something is about to happen now.” This made the audience burst out in laughter.

Hearing the incident, host Kapil Sharma tells his mom that arguments can also be resolved peacefully like this. The comedian then recalls an incident when his mom thrashed him as he burned a five-rupee note by mistake in Lohri.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream a new episode on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

