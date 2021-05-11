Ranbir Kapoor reveals his first crush first break up and his first kiss

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood industry is Ranbir Kapoor the actor over the time has made his strong mark in acting industry with his immense contribution, right from the movie Saawariya till Sanju, the actor has shown his different shade and won the hearts of the fans all over the globe, indeed is the heart rope of the nation and one of the most loved actors of new generation.

The fans never get tired of sharing the post of the actor to shower their love towards him and today we have come across this amazing throwback video where the actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals his first ever Crush, his first ever kiss, and his first ever break up. So let us know who that first lady is.

Have a look.

In this video as we see the actor why interacting revealed that his first ever Crush, first ever kiss and break up, Boss none other than the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit. Indeed this shows that the actor is the biggest Madhuri Dixit fan, and why not the actress Madhuri Dikshit is ruling the hearts and Minds of millions across the globe and Ranbir Kapoor is one of them.

On the work front the actor will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra and Animal.

