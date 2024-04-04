Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva bought a luxurious car of worth Rs 75 lakh

In the widely shared video, Ranbir is seen driving his brand-new, black luxury car close to his Bandra home while sporting a sleeveless T-shirt.
MUMBAI: Saurabh Sachdeva, who co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and is currently enjoying the success of his most recent release, Animal, has brought home a brand-new BMW 5 Series. This luxurious car has a starting price of Rs 65.38 lakh and may cost up to Rs 74.49 lakh.

(Also read:Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was seen driving his new car Bentley Continental GT V8, which is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, focuses on the interactions between a father and son while exploring the complicated nature of modern-day relationships. In it, Bobby Deol plays the crucial role of Abrar Haque, while Saurabh Sachdeva plays a supporting role as Bobby's on-screen brother Abid ul Haque. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father Balbir Singh, Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's wife Geetanjali, and Ranbir plays two roles, Aziz and Ranvijay Singh.

Along with other actors, Triptii Dimri plays the roles of Zoya, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor. After earning Rs 900 crore globally, the film went on to become an all-time blockbuster. The creators of Animal have also revealed Animal Park, the follow-up to the first installment that will go deeper into the cosmos that follows the events that transpired.

(Also read:Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Times of India 

 

