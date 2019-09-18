Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday to be a grand affair with Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: The hottest and adorable couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. They are often spotted on dinner dates, and they look cute together. The couple spends quality time not only with each but also with each other’s family members.



Alia’s beau Ranbir will be celebrating his special day on 28 September. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the actor has grand plans for his birthday. With papa, Rishi Kapoor, returning home after a long time, looking hale and heartier, the Kapoors are planning a big birthday party in Mumbai. Like a loving girlfriend, Alia Bhatt is also helping out in ensuring that her beau’s big day turns out to be a fabulous one.