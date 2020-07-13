Ranbir Kapoor’s chef baked a delicious Pizza for the actor amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: Chef Harsh Dixit has been Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor’s private chef for a year now. Harsh was recommended to Ranbir by his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt when the actor expressed being bored about the same kind of meals as per reports in Times of India. And since Harsh joined the actor’s team, RK has been gulping down some lip-smacking dishes, which are also healthy yet tasty to keep him fit. Amidst the lockdown too, it seems like the actor was having some scrumptious meals prepared by Harsh.

Harsh posted a picture of a mouth-watering pizza he baked for the Brahmastra actor on his Instagram stories. Sharing an image of the pizza, which is totally drool-worthy he wrote on it, “I personally like and have eaten more chorizo than pepperoni, Pizza with chorizo for the hero,” followed by winking emoji. Though it looks loaded with cheese, we are sure the actor’s chef has struck a correct balance of carbs, proteins and fats, still making it deliciously tasty and healthy.

On Ranbir’s 37th birthday too, Harsh had cooked some amazing variety of meals for the actor and his alleged girlfriend, Alia, followed by giving a glimpse of it on his Instagram account. He had also shared a picture of his team posing with the birthday boy back then, from the birthday bash.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is quarantined with Alia Bhatt at her residence, the two will be soon seen on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra slated to release in December 2020.

