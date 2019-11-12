Ranbir Kapoor’s Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, has proved his mettle by working in several films. He has a huge fan following.



The actor has constantly been in the news for his films, love life and much more. Despite his worked up schedule, today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ranbir is seen putting his work on pause and celebrating the festival with utmost joy and zeal. The actor recently, headed to a Gurdwara in Ulhasnagar to seek blessings from Guru Nanak Dev and we can't stop gushing at the sight. Ranbir seemed to be in the festive mode as he donned a white shirt and covered his head, going by the tradition followed by the Punjabis.



Take a look below:

