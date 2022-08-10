Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Animal was released and fans loved it. Now a video has gone viral where the actor’s intense and stylish look has been revealed. And going by the look, the Shamshera actor seems to be playing a gangster with a lot of swag in the film. He is seen in a blue suit in the video, with long hair and a rugged look.

Also, in the video, we can see Ranbir with bodyguards who pull out their guns from the rear of their car and Ranbir is seen with a cigarette in his hand.

Check out the clip here;

RK looks dapper while shooting for his upcoming Movie ANIMAL#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JHqkJ5zYrO — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) January 27, 2023

Fans of RK are loving his look. One fan wrote, “My gut feeling is it’s going to be raw violence, insane, intense. RK mania on the way! Vanga sahab ko thank you from rkf’s.” Another fan commented, “Yes… best actor award loading…+ Box office would be on.”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, and it will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

Credit- indianexpress