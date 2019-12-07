Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga next tittle Devil

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga as some reasons to celebrate this year as his movie Kabir Singh is one of the biggest hit of the year 2019 though his movie was critically bashed but was a smash blockbuster hit at the Box office.



As per sources, it seems that the director as roped in Ranbir Kapoor for his next project title Devil. RK these days is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra and will soon also wrap up his next with YRF Shamshera and will soon be a part of Devil.



While there’s no official confirmation regarding the same, the report suggests that Ranbir Kapoor is keen to work with the hit director but will go through the script and only then get back.