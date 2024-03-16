Ranbir Kapoor wears T-shirt with Raha's name on it for Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan and other close friends and family to ring in Alia Bhatt's birthday. The actor turned 31 on Friday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 00:25
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan and other close friends and family to ring in Alia Bhatt's birthday. The actor turned 31 on Friday. 

Also read -Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support

While Alia and Ranbir's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor was missing from the celebration, Ranbir paid her a cute tribute by wearing a black T-shirt, which had her name written on it.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left from her birthday dinner at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, paparazzi clicked the actors' pictures. In some pictures and videos, fans spotted Ranbir's special look for Alia's birthday dinner – a black jumper with ‘Raha’ written in the front in white.

Sharing his pics on X, a fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wearing customised T-shirt with Raha's name on it (crying emoji)." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is the coolest dad!" One more said, “Aww, Ranbir was missing Raha at Alia's birthday celebrations.” Raha Kapoor was born to actors Ranbir and Alia in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt's intimate birthday dinner on Thursday included her family members – mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Joining them were Ranbir and Alia's close friends – filmmaker Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Dhawan, director Abhishek Varman, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, among a few others.

Also read -OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

Ranbir Kapoor's last film was Animal (2023). Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year, despite getting criticised for its toxic characters and story. Alia was last seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt RAHA KAPOOR Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 00:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh to tie the knot on this date
MUMBAI: Karan Sharma, who acted in Sasural Simar Ka 2, is getting ready to marry Pooja Singh, known for her role in...
Ranbir Kapoor wears T-shirt with Raha's name on it for Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations
MUMBAI: On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani...
Ed Sheeran parties at Kapil Sharma's bash with B-town celebs, have a look
MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran is having a blast ever since his landed in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The English singer-...
Sara Ali Khan expresses her irritation when other actors 'copied' her style
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is basking in the releases of two back-to-back films, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. In...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Vicky's mother shocks everyone, claiming to know everything about Mauli
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor wears T-shirt with Raha's name on it for Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sheeran
Ed Sheeran parties at Kapil Sharma's bash with B-town celebs, have a look
Sara
Sara Ali Khan expresses her irritation when other actors 'copied' her style
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sharvari
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
Bastar
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
Rajkumar
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes