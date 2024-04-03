Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also stars two of the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia has worked with them both before.

The movie is called Love & War. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali was announced a couple of weeks ago. The excitement around the same is quite high because of the actors and the director associated with the project. And now, a new update has surfaced about Love & War.

As per a report in Mid-Day, shares News18, the team has been busy with the pre-production of Love & War. The art and production design is being looked at under the guidance of master storyteller, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This will continue for the next couple of months. SLB is known for getting involved in every aspect of filmmaking. For now, miniature replicas of the prime sets will be made. After approval from Sanjay and the monsoon, the construction of the sets will begin at full capacity. And thereafter, they are likely to begin the shooting by November this year.

As per a source close to the development of the projects, Ranbir Kapoor is beginning Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana this month. He has to wrap up the mythological movie in time to begin SLB's much ambitious project, Love & War. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir will have about six months of time frame to shoot for Love & War. The movie will go from November to 2025 Summer. That way, it can make way for the Christmas 2025 release as announced.

Meanwhile, for the last two days, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor had been in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. The event went on for three days and was like a holiday affair for the Bollywood celebs.

On the work front, RK has Ramayana, Love & War and Brahmastra 2 to name a few. Alia recently wrapped Jigra with Vedang Raina. Vicky is working on Chhava.

