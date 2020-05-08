News

Ranbir, Riddhima are Neetu Kapoor's 'pillars' of strength

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday shared a selfie where she shares a happy moment with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the trio's selfie, Riddhima wrote: "Got your back ma. Your pillars."

Owing to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, had to travel over 1400km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her mother, in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

SOURCE : IANS 

Tags Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rishi Kapoor Instagram TellyChakkar

