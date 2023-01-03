Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be soon seen donning the role of an Inspector, for his upcoming web show, 'Inspector Avinash' which is based on true events.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 17:03
movie_image: 
Randeep attends real-life Inspector

MUMBAI :Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be soon seen donning the role of an Inspector, for his upcoming web show, 'Inspector Avinash' which is based on true events.

The actor recently attended real-life inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding and shared his experience of being part of the ceremony.

It is based on a real-life story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, Special Task Force, Ex UP Police.

The actor said: "It was a great pleasure and somewhat surreal to attend Inspector Avinash Mishra's daughter's wedding. I spent a lot of time with Avinash while prepping for the role and got to know him and his family very well."

He said that after playing the role of inspector Avinash, he somewhere connected with him in reality and to his family also. So, being part of the function was really a great experience and moreover, he came to know him in a better way.

"So it was but natural that one is present on family occasions. It never seizes to amaze me how through work one becomes a part of families one plays out. I'm looking forward to people seeing me as him on screen," the 'Laal Rang' actor added.

Earlier also, when the actor played Sarabjit in 2016, he was spotted performing Dalbir's last rites as a promise he had made to her.

Dalbir had requested the actor to give her 'kandha' (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation) when she dies as she sees her brother in him. Upon hearing the news of her death, Randeep arrived in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab to pay his last respects.

On the professional front, the actor will be resuming his shoot for 'Veer Savarkar' after his leg injury recovery. And his first production venture 'Laal Rang 2' is also in the making.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Randeep Hooda surreal Highway Jannat 2 Jism 2 Kick Veer Savarkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan poisons Teji’s mind against Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Prachi and Josh join forces to stop Pihu-Mahir’s wedding
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara does the ‘Tilak Rasam’ for Abhimanyu and Aarohi ahead of their engagement, with a smile
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
MUMBAI:When films, TV shows and web series are made, and they get a good response, the credit goes to the makers and...
"She really does not have a fashion sense," say neizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar
MUMBAI  :Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from the Bollywood industry.She is one such...
Recent Stories
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Bhumi Pednekar
"She really does not have a fashion sense," say neizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar
RRR
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
Jayant
Exclusive! Crash course and Flesh fame actor Jayant Rawal roped in for movie Jawaan
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Zwigato
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”