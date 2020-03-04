Randeep Hooda to make things official with Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: It goes without saying that Randeep Hooda is one of the hottest men in showbiz. Apart from his charm and brooding good looks, Randeep is one of the few Bollywood actors who has been advocating for animal rights. He is also known for his horse-riding skills.

While he gears up to take Hollywood by storm, the actor plans to take things a step further in his personal life. If rumour mills are anything to go by, Randeep plans to take things forward with his girlfriend, Lin Laishram.

After being in a relationship for four years, Randeep plans to introduce his girlfriend to his parents. A source went on to tell Spotboye that Randeep plans to take his girlfriend to his home in Haryana where his parents stay.

The report goes on to add that Lin has already met Randeep's sister Anjali two years ago and with his parents in the picture, a 'big' announcement can be expected soon.

Randeep and Lin have been snapped together since 2016 and on various occasions including Vijender Singh's boxing match and at New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium.

For the uninitiated, Lin is a Manipuri model-turned-actress who essayed a pivotal role in Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom that released in 2014.

She is also an integral part of Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley. She also used to be a national-level archer.

On the other hand, Randeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film failed to create magic at the box office as well as for fans but Randeep was lauded for his performance in the film.

He will also be teaming up with Salman Khan for Prabhudeva's Radhe. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

