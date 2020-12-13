Randeep Hooda on returning to work: Was dying to express myself as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda says he was glad to return to work after lockdown, and express himself as an artiste. He says getting back to work has come as a relief.

Back in September, Randeep resumed work for the much-awaited film "Radhe", starring Salman Khan. He then moved on to "Unfair N Lovely", which he has wrapped up.

"I have shot two films (in the new reality) and I think it has been good. I was dying to get out and go and express myself as an actor. I really found that it has come as a relief to me," Randeep told IANS.

"Yes, there is the sword of Covid hanging above you but if everyone is collectively careful, things can happen. In some shoots, there were breakouts of Covid but ours was okay. It was so great to go out and do what you love to do," he added.

Asked what are the things he is grateful for, Randeep said: "I am grateful for my health, for the air I breathe, the ability to go out and travel. I am also grateful for my family, friends, the job I do and the country I live in and for so much love, to give and receive."

The actor has also lent his voice for "Ladakh Warriors: The Sons Of The Soil" in Hindi. The show depicts the training that the ‘Snow Warriors' go through, at one of the highest regimental centres in the world.

"I have always been asked to lend my voice here and there but I never have. Then this project came up and I saw the content and I thought this is a very important and a great story to tell about the people in that one corner of the country, who are born there, whose lungs are bigger than other people as they live in that cold, wind and less oxygen," he said about the show.

"I thought it would be a great thing to share with people. Hence, I came on board and it has been a very fruitful experience. I have learnt a lot," he added.

"Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil" is streaming on discovery+ in India.

