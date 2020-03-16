Randheer Rai joins cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming '1920: Horrors of The Heart'

Actor Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' has joined the star cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film titled '1920: Horrors of The Heart' starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Randheer Rai

MUMBAI : Actor Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' has joined the star cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film titled '1920: Horrors of The Heart' starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead.

He says: "After the wrap of 'Anamika', I went to Vikram sir's office and was honored to meet Mahesh Bhatt Sir. He appreciated me for my part in Anamika as Walia. He praised me for my transformation and effort for Walia. Vikram Sir has always supported me and encouraged me to work hard for Anamika. I have already said this, he is my mentor. I believe my job as Walia is the significant reason I received the opportunity to be part of this upcoming film."

Randheer who has featured in movies like 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty' and 'Poster Boys', reveals about his role in the film and says: "I will be seen as Dhiraj and it is an extremely prominent part of the film. It's a truly challenging and tough character. Here I will be enacting a man in his 30s to 50s. To justify the character, I'll be applying prosthetic makeup."

Randheer has acted in television shows like 'Karn Sangini' and 'Jiji Maa'.

SOURCE : IANS 

Randheer Rai Anamika Vikram Bhatt Karn Sangini Jiji Maa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 15:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Randheer Rai joins cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming '1920: Horrors of The Heart'
MUMBAI : Actor Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' has joined the star...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi and Lakshmi dance on a romantic song, Malishka gets jealous
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Oh no! Samrat fails to make Pakhi understand Virat and Sai’s true love in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Kya Baat Hai! After Sai, Virat performs ‘name change ritual’ in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
AMAZING! Check out the real-life Samar of Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Oops! Mouni Roy lashed out at a reporter and the reason will leave you surprised
MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the actresses who has time and again been questioned about her face that has drastically...
Recent Stories
Randheer Rai
Randheer Rai joins cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming '1920: Horrors of The Heart'
Latest Video