Randhir Kapoor REVEALS Taimur’s reaction to becoming a big brother

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have embraced parenthood again and became proud parents of a baby boy. It is a moment of celebration for the Kapoors and Pataudis. While wishes have been pouring in for the new parents, everyone has been keen to know about Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to becoming an elder brother.

It is reported that the young Pataudi is quite excited about being a big brother to the newborn baby. The revelation was made by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. The actor also mentioned that even Saif is quite excited about embracing fatherhood once again. “Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart,” he added.

ALSO READ – (Saif Ali Khan takes paternity leave to protect his baby from infection)

Meanwhile, Randhir had also mentioned that he is thrilled about becoming a grandfather again. He said, “Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being.”

Credits: Pinkvilla

ALSO READ – (Here's how Rashmika Mandanna has been prepping for her debut Bollywood film, 'Mission Majnu')