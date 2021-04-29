Randhir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: The current situation and scenario of covid is very dangerous. Every day we hear the rise in number of cases in different part of the country and world, we also hear many industries and sectors are getting affected in this covid situation and in Bollywood also we hear many names who are getting tested for coronavirus.



And now father of Kareena Kapoor and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran actor has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai, following his diagnosis. Authorities at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed actor's health status on Thursday.



"Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.

Randhir Kapoor is very well known for his immense contribution towards the acting industry and has garnered a lot of love from the fans all over.



We do wish for the speedy recovery of the actor.



Dharam Karam, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jawani Diwani, Heeralal Pannalal are some of the movies of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.



