Rangoli Chandel accuses Twitter of being anti national; here’s the reason

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has accused Twitter of being anti national. Read on to know the reason.
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for sharing her opinions. She never shies away from expressing her thoughts on various matters. She often takes to her social media handle and shares her thoughts and opinions.
Not just the political stuff, she always voices it out when it comes to her sister Kangana and always chooses to give a befitting reply to the one who tries to mess with her sister or herself. However, Twitter is not happy with her thoughts on a particular topic and she ended up getting warnings from Twitter.
Recently, Rangoli shared the news on her handle saying that Twitter gave her warnings after she upset them by talking about a certain topic which is mullahs. Chandel shared multiple tweets on her handle, her first tweet read, “Twitter giving me warnings, so basically you can abuse our PM call our home minister terrorist, give artists rape threats mock Hindu Gods and Gaumutra whole day but if you say anything about mullas twitter gets upset...”
She also accuses the social media page of being anti-national and pro-mullahs. “So is twitter it’s anti-national and pro mullas ... when I joined twitter people said its dead now go to insta ... if they suspend my account they will go back to being the graveyard they were, this is what happens when you shut every honest voice...” read her another tweet.
Check out all her tweets here:
Twitter giving me warnings, so basically you can abuseour PM call our home minister terrorist, give artists rape threats mock HinduGods and Gaumutra whole day but if you say anything about mullas twitter getsupset ...— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A)
If they suspend my account will open my own YouTubechannel where I will make Kangana’s small videos saying what is there foreveryone to see, we never said anything without evidence if twitter going toharass us we don’t want to be here just wishing good morning and goodevening— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A)
My sister is not some candy floss piece of ass she is adisruptor a unique brave voice a dynamic young woman who is pulsating withnationalism and spiritual values... we are not here to giggle and behave dumbfor everyone’s convenience— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A)
Mulle openly aise kaam karenge magar humko comment nahinkarna chahiye, yeh hamari galti hai ki ek terrorist ke funeral pe amidst alockdown these Jihadis gathered, magar why did we see why not close our eyesand seal our mouths, so there should be a FIR against me....
Hum ko kya fattu samjhe ho
Anyway from now onwards I will have no filter nocourtesy simply open attacks, jo bhi desh ko hamari integrity ko hamareswaabhimaan ko attack karega, I will openly call out that person,
