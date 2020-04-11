Rangoli Chandel accuses Twitter of being anti national; here’s the reason

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for sharing her opinions. She never shies away from expressing her thoughts on various matters. She often takes to her social media handle and shares her thoughts and opinions.

Not just the political stuff, she always voices it out when it comes to her sister Kangana and always chooses to give a befitting reply to the one who tries to mess with her sister or herself. However, Twitter is not happy with her thoughts on a particular topic and she ended up getting warnings from Twitter.

Recently, Rangoli shared the news on her handle saying that Twitter gave her warnings after she upset them by talking about a certain topic which is mullahs. Chandel shared multiple tweets on her handle, her first tweet read, “Twitter giving me warnings, so basically you can abuse our PM call our home minister terrorist, give artists rape threats mock Hindu Gods and Gaumutra whole day but if you say anything about mullas twitter gets upset...”

She also accuses the social media page of being anti-national and pro-mullahs. “So is twitter it’s anti-national and pro mullas ... when I joined twitter people said its dead now go to insta ... if they suspend my account they will go back to being the graveyard they were, this is what happens when you shut every honest voice...” read her another tweet.

Check out all her tweets here: