Rangoli Chandel opens up about her acid attack

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is an active social media user. She never shies away from expressing her opinions and views. This time, she has opened up about the horrible acid attack she faced years ago.



Recently, she took to her social media handle and posted a series of tweets to reveal what she went through during the acid attack. From going under 54 surgeries, complications in breastfeeding, losing an eye to Kangana beaten to death, Rangoli revealed every aspect of the incident that she had to suffer many years ago.



Rangoli first shared a throwback picture of herself before the attack on her handle, captioning, "OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, a lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from the annual day"



OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day pic.twitter.com/baO8WTWYDu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

(Contd)... Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd).....I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

Post that, she started tweeting on how she was attacked. In another tweet, she wrote, "Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one-litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?"Her other tweet read, "Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, the world is not kind to a girl child , time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children." While she was tweeting about the mishap that occurred to her, Twitteratis even started interacting with her on this matter and praised her beauty. They even said that she is the most beautiful woman than Bollywood heroines.Talking about the beauty, Rangoli shared a photo of her face where the acid burned her face. She mentioned how beauty was the last thing on her mind and how the doctors failed to even reconstruct her ear after 54 surgeries. She wrote, Lots of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear.She also wrote about her retina transplant and how she faced complications during breastfeeding. She tweeted, "I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breastfeeding Prithu I felt many complications.Continuing on the same, "even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely.""I stopped following the case, why not a death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors."After revealing the incident, Rangoli then ended it by raising a question to ourselves and our system. She also said that sadak chaap Romeos are a big evil of the society that we all need to fight the mindset and not the individuals.