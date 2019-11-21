News

Rani Mukerji to be at Eden on Day 1 of D/N Test

21 Nov 2019 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji will be in attendance at the iconic Eden Gardens on the first day of the historic pink ball Test match between India and Bangladesh beginning Friday. She will be seen promoting her upcoming film "Mardaani 2".

"This is the first time I will be watching a match at Eden Gardens. I have always heard from my parents that the atmosphere at Eden is electrifying. It's going to be quite an experience for me to watch a cricket match live. I am hoping that I too can make wonderful memories out of this day," Rani said.

She added: "It's another happy occasion since I am going to be presenting the message of 'Mardaani 2' to the people present there and million others who will be watching the match through the broadcaster."

"Mardaani 2" focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

"Rani will be at Eden Gardens when India takes on Bangladesh for the first Test match to be played with the pink ball. Since she will be anyway in the city to promote 'Mardaani 2', this gave the team a huge opportunity to spread the message of the film to everyone who would be watching this much hyped match," said an informer.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani 2".

Produced by Aditya Chopra, "Mardaani 2" is set to hit theatres on December 13.

(SOURCE :IANS) 

