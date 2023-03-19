Rani Mukerji enjoyed doing romantic films with her hero Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recalled shooting for the songs 'Tumhi Dekho Na' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Chup Chup Ke' from 'Bunty Aur Babli' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She said that her favourite genre is romance and she loves to be work with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recalled shooting for the songs 'Tumhi Dekho Na' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Chup Chup Ke' from 'Bunty Aur Babli' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She said that her favourite genre is romance and she loves to be work with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani shared screen space with Shah Rukh in several movies such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Paheli', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Veer Zaara', among others.

After listening to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant, Bidipta Singh's performance on the romantic tracks, 'Tumhi Dekho Na' and 'Chup Chup Ke', Rani went down memory lane and shared her shooting experience in extremely cold weather conditions.

Rani shared her experience working with SRK and said: "I've done a variety of films but my favourite genre is 'romance' and I enjoy doing romantic films with my hero; the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan. The first song that you sang, 'Tumhi Dekho Na' is one of my favourite songs. We filmed 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' in New York, and I remember that it was extremely cold in the month of September."

"'Tumhi Dekho Na' depicted 'romance in the seasons' and there was a portion in the song where we wanted to depict rains in which I am wearing a red saree. When we went to shoot that portion, the rain showers were supposed to start but it couldn't as the water had turned into ice," she added.

Talking about 'Chup Chup Ke', Rani shared: "'Bunty Aur Babli' was also a lovely film, and Bidipta you're wearing the same costume from the movie which is really sweet. Especially the scrunchy that you're wearing on your wrist, reminds me of the days shooting for the film. When we shot this song in Ladakh, it was very cold, and we really enjoyed eating hot Maggie noodles. Now that you sang the song, I am reminded of Maggie's noodles."

Rani also talked about her upcoming film, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' on the singing reality show judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.


SOURCE-IANS

 

