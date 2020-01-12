News

Rani Mukerji: Important to make films relevant to today's times

12 Jan 2020 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says it is important to make films which are relevant to today's times.

In her initial years, Rani was seen in socially relevant films like "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", based on rape and "Mehendi" revolving around dowry.

Should these films be remade now?

"I think there are a lot of stories that need to be told and need to come on celluloid. So, I don't think remaking something is an answer for that... I think it is important to make films which are relevant to today's times," Rani told IANS.

She was later seen in films having a message and dealing with serious societal issues like "Mardaani" and "Mardaani 2" among many others.

Rani will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", a sequel to the 2005 film "Bunty Aur Babli".

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh.

