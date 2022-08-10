Rani Mukerji on paying homage to motherhood with 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Actress Rani Mukerji spoke candidly about why the film 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' speaks to her.
MUMBAI:Actress Rani Mukerji spoke candidly about why the film 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' speaks to her.

Rani in an exclusive BTS clip shared with IMDb, said: "The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother's emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there's no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn't place myself in Sagarika's shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child.

She added: "I can't even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. If you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you.

"You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses."

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is directed by Ashima Chibber. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

The film is the true story of an Indian couple, an adaptation based on the mother - Sagarika Chakraborty's autobiography titled 'The Journey of a Mother', whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.

COURCE-IANS

