Rani Mukerji: Playing mother in 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' brought out my maternal instinct

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji may have been single when she played a mother of two in the 2007 film "Ta Ra Rum Pum", but the role brought her motherly instincts out.

Rani, who was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film, said: " 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' was a very, very lovely shooting experience for me because we shot in America, in New York, for nearly three months. I was there for three months at a stretch and it was lovely living in New York around that time shooting the film. We had two little angels - Ali and Angelina (who played Saif and Rani's on-screen kids). I was single at that point of time but to actually play a mother of these two children really got my motherly instincts out."

The film, which was released 13 years ago on April 27, is a sports drama set in the backdrop of car racing in the USA, with Saif playing a racing prodigy. It was directed by Siddharth Anand.

"Today, when I look back and watch the film when I have Adira with me, it just feels so amazing. When 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' released, I had a lot of children and parents really watching the film with a lot of love. I still get a lot of people telling me that they watched 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' and it's one of their favourite films because it has car racing and it has the story about the children," she added.

Rani feels the film's universal theme of family coming together to overcome all odds is what connected with the audiences.

"It's a very nice warm lovely story and I think I connected with the film and the story a lot at that time. It was a very sweet story about this couple who has children and how they fight the odds. I think crisis like these brings families closer and I think that's a very special part of the story," she says.

Rani says she had a blast acting with actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she also worked in films like "Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic" and "Hum Tum".

"Of course, having Saif with me as a co actor was wonderful! Also, Victor Banerjee played my father in the film and it was wonderful having him on set and to be working with him. It was overall a great experience and I remember being really, really happy on the sets of 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'" she said.