Rani Mukerji’s daughter does not like THIS habit of her

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought to its viewers the best of both worlds with the new weekend primetime offering. The channel has introduced a first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’; the show is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s unfolding in B-town!



After some sensational revelations by Priyanka Chopra in the first episode, the second guest on the show was the supremely talented, Rani Mukerji. Being a versatile and experienced actor, she has managed to make a mark in the industry through her dedication, humility and exceptional acting ability. Amidst the fun banter and conversation in the show, Rani shared how her daughter is growing up so fast and how the tiny tot has also understood her profession by now.



However, there was a time when Adira did not realise that her mother is an actress. In fact, she also didn't like Rani wearing makeup. The actress shared, “Adira used to tell me to remove makeup whenever I used to come home from a shoot initially, but now she is used to it. When she grows older, I'll actually come to know what is going on in her head. In fact, she has now become very smart, she understands when I am going to work."

