News

Rani Mukerji wants to star in Indian version of Charlie's Angels with Katrina and Deepika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji, who will be next seen in the action-packed Mardaani 2, recently said that she would like to star in an Indian remake of Charlie's Angels with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about doing action films headlined by women, she expressed her desire to play the shorter one in an Indian adaptation of the hit franchise along with the two actresses.

'We could do Charlie’s Angels. You know there is a shorter one in the film... I can be that alongside Deepika and Katrina,' the actress told Zoom in an interview. Adding that she was impressed with Katrina's work in Tiger Zinda Hai, she said, that she always thought that Katrina is really good in action because of her work in Tiger Zinda Hai. She also mentioned that Deepika would be equally good.

Well, directors and producers... are you listening?

Tags > Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji, Katrina, Deepika, Tiger Zinda Hai, TellyChakkar,

