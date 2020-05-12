Ranu Mondal's SURPRISING reaction on being asked if Salman Khan offered her THIS

MUMBAI: Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation after her video went viral on social media. A guy recorded Ranu who was seen singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' on the railway platform.

Since then, Ranu's life totally changed and today, the entire nation knows her. Not just that, Ranu got her first big break after she got a chance to sing a song for Himesh Reshammiya's movie Happy Hardy and Heer. After that, Himesh composed two more songs for her.

With the overnight success, Ranu has been on a roll. But the instant success had changed Ranu and lately, she has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for misbehaving with the media reporters and with her fan who asked for a selfie.

And now, there's one more thing for which Ranu has caught everyone's attention. A few months ago, Ranu during her interview was asked if Salman Khan has offered her some help by giving her a house and money.

Addressing this, Ranu said that Salman can definitely give her all these things since he is wealthy enough but it hasn't been declared yet. She further said that people have a habit of saying things.

Well, it means either these were just rumours and there's nothing Ranu has received from Salman's end. However, only Ranu and Salman knows the truth.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: AKT NEWS, YOUTUBE)