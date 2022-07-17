Ranveer chuffed about 'Bear Grylis', says people 'enjoy' his 'off-screen persona'

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the positive response his recent show Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls has got, and the season opener of Koffee With Karan, feels that people seem to like his off-screen persona more as compared to his work on camera though he is most comfortable in front of the camera and with the medium of cinema.

Talking about the response to Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls', the actor said, "I have started to believe taht people rather enjoy seeing me in my off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains my main focus area. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience."

Ranveer is chuffed about the response to both the shows.

He said: "At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra had told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from the audience the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus', which is slated to release in theatres on December 23.

