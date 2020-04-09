Ranveer, Deepika channel inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone channelled their inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a new post on social media that seems to be amusing fans to bits.

Ranveer took to Instagram and Twitter, and shared a quirky caricature of his wife and himself. In the cartoon sketch Ranveer is dressed as a bloated Mickey Mouse while Deepika, as a slim and trim Minnie Mouse, holds a spatula and salt shaker.

Complementing his better half, 'Mickey' Ranveer writes: "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone."

Ranveer and Deepika often share funny photos and videos of themselves on social media that give fans a sneak peek into their lives.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83".

Deepika also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.