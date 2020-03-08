“Ranveer is my Sindhi Superstar,” says Ashish Chanchlani

MUMBAI: At the trailer launch of the new cop drama Sooryavanshi, popular comedian and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was spotted having a conversation with Ranveer Singh about creating some crazy content together. The comedian was invited by Rohit Shetty and the team to host the trailer launch. Amidst much fanfare, he had a gala time backstage with megastars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty who attended the event.

“Working with Ranveer Singh would be a dream come true. Ranveer is “Mr. Energy” and the most humble person I have ever come across. A great performer and artist, his energy is absolutely infectious and uplifts the atmosphere wherever he goes. Hopefully, Ranveer and I will create some ingenious content” commented an excited Ashish Chanchlani.

“Akshay Kumar was a lot of fun to be around and left everyone in splits. Ajay Devgan is intellectual and captivates the audiences with smart talk. It was a delight to share the stage with these Bollywood superstars” said Ashish Chanchlani.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram that shows Akshay Kumar pulling Ranveer Singh’s leg for arriving late at the trailer launch. One of his videos also shows the Khiladi pulling a prank on Ashish while posing for pictures with him.