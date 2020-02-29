News

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn to be present at Akshay Kumar–Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi trailer launch on March 2

29 Feb 2020 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: One of the highly anticipated movies of the year is Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film takes the Shetty cop universe ahead after Ajay Devgn’s Singham franchise and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The trailer of the highly awaited film will be launched on March 2, 2020.

The duration of the action-packed trailer is 4 minutes. In fact, Akshay and Rohit along with Katrina Kaif will have special guests who will be joining them at the trailer launch on Monday. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will bring the flavor of Simmba and Singham as the mega-actioner gets a huge launch.

It was recently announced that Sooryavanshi will release on March 24, three days ahead of the scheduled release, capturing the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, which follows the next day and also marks the beginning of vacation for schools and colleges. Sooryavanshi is poised to enjoy a festive and summer break release period! Also, following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative, turning Mumbai 24x7, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night in theatres in Mumbai.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films, and Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty.

