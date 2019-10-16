News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always win over social media with their PDA

16 Oct 2019 08:53 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. They never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. The way they both stand up for each other, the way they smile when they are together...they are simply couple goals. The two became man and wife last year in November and are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.   

In addition to their sizzling chemistry, fans also love how they indulge in social media PDA. Fans also love their cute banter on social media and how they leave quirky, adorable and delightful comments on each other’s posts. 

Credit: Times Of India

