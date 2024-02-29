Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy, check out the cute post

MUMBAI: So recently we have seen a few celebrity couples announcing that they are expecting a child. Since a few days, there has been a buzz that Deepika is expecting a child. However, nothing was confirmed. However, it seems that things have now taken a beautiful turn in their life and the couple has just confirmed that they are expecting a child.

The couple is happy and so are their fans as they were all waiting for this good news since a long time. Taking to Instagram, the couple has posted about their pregnancy, making it official. Take a look at the post below:

Well there’s not much to say as the couple has not used words in the captions but has made it evident with the images in the post. They have also posted the month of delivery, which is going to be September, 2024.

Looks like the couple is finally going to level up their relationship and are ready to grow even individually, taking the responsibility as a parent. Fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cannot wait to see their favourite actors in this new avatar as a father and a mother. We are sure it is going to be simply adorable.

The other day, we got to know about Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin, making it official that she is expecting a child. Recently, we also got to see the different moods of Raha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter. After Ranbir-Alia, getting to watch Ranveer-Deepika is just what the fans were waiting for.

